U.S. voids interest-rigging settlement with UBS: WSJ

The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at the company's headquarters in Zurich February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has voided a 2012 settlement with UBS AG related to interest-rate rigging, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The newspaper, citing current and former government officials, said the move came after more than a year of talks between the Swiss bank and the U.S. government.

It added that the negotiations were expected next week to result in UBS paying a fine of about $200 million and pleading guilty to allegations that UBS traders manipulated the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, before 2012.