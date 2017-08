A U.S. one-hundred dollar bill (C) and Japanese 10,000 yen notes are spread in Tokyo, Japan in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar slipped to a more than two-week low against the yen on Monday, as investors awaited this week's speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for clues on tax reform.

The dollar fell as low as 111.920 yen >JPY=>, its lowest since Feb. 9.