FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Goldman analysts downgrade outlook on yuan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 2, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Goldman analysts downgrade outlook on yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A vendor holds Chinese Yuan notes at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015.Jason Lee

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs analysts said on Thursday they shifted to "an outright negative view" on the Chinese yuan from a "more cautious stance" in March, citing its "a weak link" in the world's second biggest economy management of its currency.

If the yuan, also known as renminbi CNY= CNYFIX=SAEC, weakens more against the U.S. dollar, it may result in tighter financial conditions including lower U.S. stock prices .SPX and the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a slower pace than current forecasts, Goldman analysts said in a research note.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.