4 months ago
Fortescue sees iron ore prices dropping to $60-$65 a tonne
#Commodities
April 13, 2017 / 2:40 AM / 4 months ago

Fortescue sees iron ore prices dropping to $60-$65 a tonne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Fortescue Metals Group adorns their headquarters in Perth, Australia, November 11, 2015.David Gray/File photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group said it sees iron ore prices continuing to fall to between $60 and $65 a tonne as imports to China continue to rise.

"What we will see is the iron ore price return to somewhere around $60-$65 a tonne," Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power told reporters.

The Metal Bulletin-quoted price dropped $6.34 on Wednesday to $68.04 per tonne, its biggest one-day percentage drop in 13 months.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

