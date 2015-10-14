Iron ore miner Fortescue first-quarter cost cuts beat target, shares climb

Ships waiting to be loaded are seen near piles of iron ore and bucket-wheel reclaimers at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group reported on Thursday its quarterly iron ore shipments were virtually flat at 41.9 million tonnes, but the miner said production costs were cut more deeply than its fiscal 2016 target.

The world’s fourth-biggest iron ore exporter, which had been aiming to lower its cash production cost to $18 per wet metric ton in a weak global market, said costs averaged $16.90 over the quarter.

Fortescue shares were up more than 4 percent to A$2.25 at 2314 GMT.

“Our team is continuing to deliver sustainable cost reductions through an unwavering focus on optimizing every aspect of Fortescue’s operations,” Chief Executive Nev Power said in a statement. .

“This has resulted in production costs being driven lower for the seventh consecutive quarter, down by 47 percent compared to the September 2014 quarter,”

Iron ore will average $50 in 2016 and 2017, according to a median forecast of 17 analysts polled by Reuters late last month.

Fortescue has recently traded off seven-year lows, which analysts attributed to a period of stability in the iron ore price at around $55 per ton.

But at the end of the latest session, benchmark iron ore for immediate delivery in China - Fortescue’s main market - was trading at $54.30 a ton, down 1.1 percent from the prior session.

The steel-making commodity has now lost almost 3 percent in two days, reversing a four-day winning streak driven by expectations of further Chinese stimulus benefiting steelmakers.

Also, Fortescue’s debt of $6.6 billion remains a concern for investors amid rumors it was close to selling some assets or taking on new equity partners.

The company stated on Oct 7. that it was open to a sales of minority stakes in its assets, but gave no indication of an impending deal.

Fortescue said it sold its ore at an average of $50 a tonne over the last quarter, or 91 percent of the 62 percent iron benchmark price, reflecting its lower grade.