MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX), the world’s No.4 iron ore miner, said it expects iron ore prices to continue to edge up in the near term to around $120 a metric ton (1.1023 tons).

“We do expect the iron ore price to recover to more sustainable levels,” Chief Executive Nev Power told reporters after the company lined $4.5 billion in debt to refinance all existing debt facilities.