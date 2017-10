Heavy equipment operates at Fortescue Metals Cloudbreak iron ore mine, about 250km (155 miles) southeast of Port Hedland in Western Australia state in this July 25, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Morag MacKinnon/Files

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) surged 17 percent after the world’s No.4 iron ore miner said it has lined up $4.5 billion in debt and said firms had expressed interest in partnering in some of its assets.

The shares, which resumed trading after a trading halt, were last up 17.4 percent at A$3.51.

The shares had slumped 14 percent last week on debt worries.