FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley seeks 1.9 percent stake in Fortescue: dealers
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2012 / 1:24 AM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley seeks 1.9 percent stake in Fortescue: dealers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) founder Twiggy Forrest is seeking to buy 60 million shares or 1.9 percent in the iron-ore miner for about A$294 million ($294 million), dealers said adding the book build by Morgan Stanley is yet to be completed.

Morgan Stanley was bidding for 60 million shares at around A$4.90 a share on an all-or-nothing basis, meaning if the full order was not met, no shares would be bought.

Fortescue shares closed on Monday at A$4.85. One dealer said a special trade for 1 million shares was put through at A$4.92 on Tuesday morning, but that was not part of the bundle Morgan Stanley was seeking.

A spokeswoman for Fortescue declined comment as did a spokesman for Morgan Stanley.

Separately Forrest, who owns 31.6 percent in Fortescue according to Thomson Reuters data, disclosed in a filing that he had picked up 12.78 million shares in the open market between June 20 and June 25.

Fortescue, valued by the market at A$15.1 billion, fell 0.5 percent to $4.825 by 0102 GMT. The broader market was down 0.3 percent.

($1 = 1.0015 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sonali Paul and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.