FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortescue sees decision on expansion by end of December
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 16, 2012 / 2:51 AM / 5 years ago

Fortescue sees decision on expansion by end of December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) expects to make a decision on whether to ramp up production to its original 155 million tonne per annum target by the end of December, Chief Executive Nev Power said.

Fortescue, the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner, in September scaled back plans to annual capacity of 115 million tonnes as a slide in world iron ore prices to under $87 a tonne coincided with a mounting debt pile.

This week, the miner completed a $5 billion deal to restructure and increase its debt and lending facilities to more than $12 billion. It said it would look to raise production to its original target by restarting the production on its Kings deposit, depending on market conditions.

Iron ore prices have recovered to around $115 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI and Power said he expected it to climb to around $120 a tonne and remain there for the next year. That price would support expansion of the Kings deposit, which could be in production by August, 2013.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.