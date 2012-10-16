Fortescue sees decision on expansion by end of December

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) expects to make a decision on whether to ramp up production to its original 155 million tonne per annum target by the end of December, Chief Executive Nev Power said.

Fortescue, the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner, in September scaled back plans to annual capacity of 115 million tonnes as a slide in world iron ore prices to under $87 a tonne coincided with a mounting debt pile.

This week, the miner completed a $5 billion deal to restructure and increase its debt and lending facilities to more than $12 billion. It said it would look to raise production to its original target by restarting the production on its Kings deposit, depending on market conditions.

Iron ore prices have recovered to around $115 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI and Power said he expected it to climb to around $120 a tonne and remain there for the next year. That price would support expansion of the Kings deposit, which could be in production by August, 2013.