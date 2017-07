SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group shipped 170.3 million tonnes of iron ore in fiscal 2017, slightly beating its guidance of 165 million to 170 million tonnes.

The world No. 4 iron ore miner expects to ship 170 million tonnes for the year to June 2018.

Fourth quarter iron ore shipments rose 13 percent over the prior quarter to 44.7 million tonnes, Fortescue said.