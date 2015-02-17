Fortescue banks on lower oil, currency as iron ore price dives

Ships waiting to be loaded with iron ore are seen at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group said it will keep its iron ore production rates at maximum levels despite a mounting supply glut, and is counting on lower fuel prices and a weaker Australian dollar to help cut costs.

Australia’s third-biggest iron ore miner reported an 81 percent plunge in first-half profit, broadly in line with expectations, after a halving in the price of iron ore hammered margins and outweighed record production.

Despite an iron ore glut in Fortescue’s main market of China, it plans to keep production at 155-160 million tonnes in fiscal 2015, saying it can mine its ore for an average $28-$29 per tonne in fiscal 2015, providing sufficient margins.

Fortescue said it expects to benefit from a steep fall in the oil price and the impact of a weaker Australian dollar, which boosts its returns from selling U.S. dollar priced iron ore.

“The full impact of these falls will be realized in the second half of the financial year, assuming consistent pricing,” it said in a statement.

A Reuters poll points to further suffering among iron ore miners, with an average price of only $68 a tonne this year, down from $97 in 2014. The analysts polled forecast a further slip to $65 in 2016.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China’s Tianjin port stood at $65.10 a tonne on Monday, edging further away from recent lows just above $61 a tonne.

Fortescue, which trails Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton in Australia, posted a net profit of $331 million, down from $1.72 billion a year ago. It cut its dividend to 3 cents per share from 10 cents a year earlier.

First-half revenue fell 17 percent to $4.86 billion from the same period a year ago, underscoring the decline in ore prices.

The company’s debt stood at $9.7 billion, accumulated as it undertook massive expansion work during a period of strong iron ore prices. It is now attempting to reduce its debt in order to reach a gearing level of 40 percent.

Fortescue’s stock, which has risen in recent weeks but is still less than half its value a year ago, rose 1.5 percent in early trading to A$2.72 against modest losses in the broader market.