(Reuters) - Network security software maker Fortinet Inc’s (FTNT.O) quarterly revenue rose 14 percent, helped by higher demand for its software and support services.

Fortinet shares were up 8 percent in after-hours trading.

The company’s net income fell to $11 million, or 7 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $17.2 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $154.7 million.