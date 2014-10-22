FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Security software maker Fortinet's results beat estimates
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 22, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Security software maker Fortinet's results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Security software maker Fortinet Inc (FTNT.O) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as businesses spent more to protect their networks and data.

Fortinet’s net income fell to $41.1 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $11 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier as it spent more on marketing and research and development.

But excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 11 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $193.3 million, exceeding the average forecast of $184.9 million.

Fortinet’s shares were up about 1 percent at $25.45 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.