Fortinet revenue soars 33.7 pct on higher demand for security software
#Technology News
April 26, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

Fortinet revenue soars 33.7 pct on higher demand for security software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Security software maker Fortinet Inc reported a 33.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue, as governments and companies spend more to protect themselves from cyber attacks.

However, the company posted a net loss of $3.43 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a net profit of $1.56 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $284.6 million from $212.9 million.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
