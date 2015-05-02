FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Fortis to sell RadLink unit in Singapore for $83.5 million
May 2, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

India's Fortis to sell RadLink unit in Singapore for $83.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS) said it has agreed to sell its Singapore unit RadLink-Asia Pte Ltd to Fullerton Healthcare group Pte Ltd for S$111 million ($83.47 million).

The deal will be completed on or about May 12, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement on Friday.

The decision to sell RadLink, Fortis Healthcare’s last major international business, is in line with its plan to focus on the hospital and diagnostic business in India, the Indian company’s billionaire owners Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh said in the statement.

JPMorgan and India’s Religare Capital Markets advised Fortis on the deal.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
