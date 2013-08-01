Fortress profit soars in second quarter as funds perform

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group’s pre-tax distributable earnings rose significantly in the second quarter as strong performance across its various fund offerings led to higher incentive income.

New York-based Fortress, one of a handful of publicly traded alternative asset managers, on Thursday reported pre-tax distributable earnings climbing 196 percent to $148 million, or 30 cents per share, from $50 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Fortress said pre-tax distributable income is the company’s preferred way to measure its performance because it excludes large quarterly compensation costs stemming from the equity interest of principals who took the company public in 2007.

The firm announced a second-quarter dividend of 6 cents per share.