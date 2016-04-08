FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unicredit CEO confirms Fortress contacted Popolare Vicenza
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 8, 2016 / 1:47 PM / a year ago

Unicredit CEO confirms Fortress contacted Popolare Vicenza

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Thomas Pulley, Chief Investment Officer Fortress Investment Group (Japan) GK, speaks during a media roundtable on its investment strategies in Tokyo, Japan, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - The head of Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) on Friday confirmed talks took place between Fortress Investment Group (FIG.N) and Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI), following reports that the U.S. firm had offered to invest in the cooperative lender.

UniCredit is guaranteeing the bulk of a 1.76 billion euro ($2 billion) share issue Popolare Vicenza is carrying out as it lists its shares on the Milan bourse this month in an effort to boost capital.

“I know they spoke but we can’t interfere,” UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti conference when asked about a Fortress proposal for Popolare Vicenza.

Italy’s Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Friday that Fortress had offered to invest around 500 million euros in Popolare Vicenza’s share issue.

It would also buy the bank’s stock of troubled loans, the paper said, adding Popolare Vicenza was not enthusiastic about the proposal.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za,

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.