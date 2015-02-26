FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortress' quarterly profit beats Wall Street's forecasts
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 26, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Fortress' quarterly profit beats Wall Street's forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group LLC’s (FIG.N) stock price climbed 2.5 percent on Thursday after the investment manager announced stronger quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations after one of its biggest hedge funds gained late in the year.

Fortress said fourth-quarter distributable earnings rose 1.7 percent to $123 million, compared with a year earlier. Earnings per share climbed to 24 cents, beating analysts’ 17 cents per share forecasts, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

Assets under management reached a record $67.5 billion, rising 2.3 percent from the previous quarter and boosted in part by $12 billion in new capital raised for the firm’s alternative funds, Fortress said. The company, one of only a handful of publicly traded private equity and hedge fund groups, listed its stock in 2007.

Fortress’ Macro Fund, which makes big bets on interest rate and currency movements, gained 3.4 percent during the fourth quarter. The fund has lost 5.8 percent since Jan. 1, 2015, the company said in a statement.

The company declared a cash dividend of 38 cents per dividend paying share for the fourth quarter, which will be paid on March 17 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2015.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.