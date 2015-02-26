Fortress' quarterly profit beats Wall Street's forecasts

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group LLC’s (FIG.N) stock price climbed 2.5 percent on Thursday after the investment manager announced stronger quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations after one of its biggest hedge funds gained late in the year.

Fortress said fourth-quarter distributable earnings rose 1.7 percent to $123 million, compared with a year earlier. Earnings per share climbed to 24 cents, beating analysts’ 17 cents per share forecasts, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

Assets under management reached a record $67.5 billion, rising 2.3 percent from the previous quarter and boosted in part by $12 billion in new capital raised for the firm’s alternative funds, Fortress said. The company, one of only a handful of publicly traded private equity and hedge fund groups, listed its stock in 2007.

Fortress’ Macro Fund, which makes big bets on interest rate and currency movements, gained 3.4 percent during the fourth quarter. The fund has lost 5.8 percent since Jan. 1, 2015, the company said in a statement.

The company declared a cash dividend of 38 cents per dividend paying share for the fourth quarter, which will be paid on March 17 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2015.