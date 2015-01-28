Exclusive: Two executives leave Fortress after losses in macro fund - sources

BOSTON (Reuters) - Two executives at hedge fund Fortress Investment Group are leaving the firm after its macro fund suffered heavy losses in the wake of recent currency market upheaval, three sources familiar with the moves said.

Chief Risk Officer Sherif Sweillam and portfolio manager Tye Schlegelmilch resigned this month, the sources said. Neither Sweillam nor Schlegelmilch could be reached at Fortress on Wednesday.

Sweillam has been with Fortress since 2013, and his duties will be taken up by global head of trading Timothy Durnan, the sources said. Schlegelmilch was one of the five portfolio managers responsible for investments in the firm’s $3.1 billion macro portfolio complex.

The main fund in that complex, which invests $1.6 billion, lost 7.64 percent in the week to Jan. 16 after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) removed a cap on the franc, sending the currency soaring, according to performance data sent to clients and seen by Reuters.

A spokesman for the firm declined comment.