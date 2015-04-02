Finnish utility Fortum names new CEO to lead growth push

Fortum logo is pictured on the biomass combined heat and power plant in Jelgava February 3, 2014. REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum has recruited outsider Pekka Lundmark as its new chief executive, the company said on Thursday, to lead its pursuit of growth through mergers and acquisitions.

Lundmark will be joining after a 10-year stint at the helm of crane company Konecranes, where he helped the business to expand into a global player and quadruple its market value.

Fortum has been searching for a new CEO since the retirement of Tapio Kuula in February because of cancer. Lundmark will begin his new role at the start of September.

“In the selection process, we were impressed by his capability to both clearly conceptualize and implement strategy, and his experience in mergers and acquisitions,” Fortum chairwoman Sari Baldauf said in a statement on Thursday.

State-controlled Fortum is in the throes of restructuring and looking for acquisitions after recently selling its Nordic power grid businesses for 9.3 billion euros ($10 billion).

Baldauf added that she expects significant part of the company’s growth to come from energy sector restructuring as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Inderes Equity Research analyst Antti Viljakainen said Lundmark is very experienced and has a good track record but his appointment came as a surprise.

“I had expected someone with experience from the energy sector and perhaps Russia, too,” Viljakainen said.

($1 = 0.9271 euros)