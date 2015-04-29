FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hacker claims to crack Master Lock combos under two minutes
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 29, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Hacker claims to crack Master Lock combos under two minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A hacker, known for unleashing a worm on the once-popular MySpace social network, said he has devised a technique to crack under two minutes any combination by Master Lock, a padlock company owned by Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Samy Kamkar, best known for the 2005 “Samy” worm, posted a video on his Twitter page explaining the technique, which involves lifting up the locked shackle of a lock, and making multiple turns of it.

The resultant readings are then entered on to a website set up by Kamkar. The algorithm in the site gives a number of possible combinations that can help unlock the lock.

Kamkar told technology site Ars Technica, which first reported the news, that his Master Lock exploit started with a well-known vulnerability that allows combinations to be cracked in 100 or fewer tries.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.