Fort Worth police officer critically wounded in gunfight

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Fort Worth police officer was critically wounded on Tuesday in a gunfight that erupted after he pulled over a father and son to serve an arrest warrant, police said.

One of the suspects, 42-year-old Ed McIver Sr., was shot and killed. His son, 20-year-old Ed McIver Jr., fled and was being pursued, a police spokeswoman said.

It was unclear which suspect shot the officer, she added.

Federal and local authorities were searching a heavily wooded area near Interstate 30 in west Fort Worth.

“We’re not going to leave until we find him,” police spokeswoman Corporal Tracey Knight told reporters.

The suspect who died had several felony warrants for his arrest, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a family violence charge.

The unidentified police officer, on the force since 2009, was undergoing surgery and treatment for multiple gunshot wounds at an area hospital, she said.