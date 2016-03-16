FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armed suspect arrested after father killed, Fort Worth officer wounded in gunfight
"Everything in the house is history"
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
#U.S.
March 16, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Armed suspect arrested after father killed, Fort Worth officer wounded in gunfight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An armed suspect was taken into custody after fleeing a gunfight with police in which his father, wanted on felony warrants, was killed and a Fort Worth officer was critically wounded, police said.

Authorities arrested Ed McIver Jr. on Tuesday evening, four hours after officer Matthew Pierce was wounded during a foot chase with the 20-year-old suspect and his father 42-year-old Ed McIver Sr. The father was killed, Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement.

Pierce, who has been with the Fort Worth Police Department since 2009, underwent surgery for multiple gunshot wounds at an area hospital, a police spokeswoman said. Police said Pierce was in critical condition.

The pair fled when authorities pulled them over in an SUV they were traveling in at about 2:30 p.m. local time to arrest McIver Sr., who was wanted on felonies warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault family violence charges, police said in a statement.

The two ran into a wooded area along Interstate 30 in west Fort Worth and exchanged gunfire with police. The elder McIver was shot and killed, police said.

Authorities captured McIver Jr. at about 6:30 p.m. local time after an extensive search. He was armed with a rifle. McIver Jr. was being held on criminal attempt capital murder, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges, police said.

It was unclear which suspect shot Pierce, police said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
