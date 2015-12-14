FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fosun chairman appears at meeting in Shanghai, receives standing ovation: attendee
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
December 14, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

Fosun chairman appears at meeting in Shanghai, receives standing ovation: attendee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, attends a conference in Shanghai, China, December 26, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Guo Guangchang, the chairman of China’s Fosun International, appeared at the company’s annual meeting in Shanghai on Monday where he received a standing ovation, a person who was at the event told Reuters.

It was Guo’s first appearance since he was reported to be missing late last week. On Sunday, the president of Fosun said Guo had been helping police with an investigation that mostly concerns his personal affairs.

Reporting by Engen Tham; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.