Extended probe into Fosun chairman could impact access to funding: S&P

A company logo of Fosun International is seen during the annual general meeting of the Chinese conglomerate, founded by billionaire Guo Guangchang, in Hong Kong, China May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An extended investigation into Fosun International Ltd’s Chairman Guo Guangchang could potentially have a negative impact on the company’s access to funding and its pending acquisitions, Standard & Poor’s said on Monday.

The ratings agency added that Fosun’s credit ratings and outlook were not immediately affected after the company said on Sunday that Guo, who as reported to have gone missing, was assisting the Chinese authorities with an investigation