China's Fosun shares slide 13.5 percent after it says chairman helping with probe
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
December 14, 2015 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

China's Fosun shares slide 13.5 percent after it says chairman helping with probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Fosun International Ltd were set to slide 13.5 percent on Monday after it said its billionaire chairman was assisting authorities with an investigation.

The company told Reuters it was not aware of a report from respected Chinese magazine Caijing that its chairman Guo Guangchang had returned home.

Shares of the Chinese conglomerate were set to open at HK$11.54, the lowest open since late August. Shares of its unit Fosun Pharmaceutical were set to fall 13 percent.

Fosun’s president Wang Qunbin said on Sunday chairman Guo Guangchang is helping police with an investigation that mostly concerns his personal affairs, while the company’s current deals was “proceeding normally”.

Wang also said the company said it would buy back shares if the stock price fluctuated.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

