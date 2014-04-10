FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Fosun plans $668 million rights issue for refinancing
April 10, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

China's Fosun plans $668 million rights issue for refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Fosun International Ltd Vice Chairman and CEO Liang Xinjun listens during the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd (0656.HK) said it is planning a rights issue worth up to HK$5.18 billion ($668.1 million), seeking capital for refinancing and for general corporate purposes.

The insurance-to-industrial operation group will issue up to 531.1 million rights shares, with 39 rights shares allotted for every 500 existing shares held, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Wednesday.

The rights shares will be issued at HK$9.76 each, which was the shares’ last closing price.

For the full statement, please click (link.reuters.com/zah48v)

Last week, a German daily cited Fosun Chairman Guo Guangchang as saying the company is interested in acquiring German companies in the environment technology sector.

($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong Dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
