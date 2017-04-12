MOSCOW China's Fosun International Ltd (0656.HK) plans to sign an agreement to buy a stake in Russia's largest gold producer Polyus (PLZL.MM), Interfax news agency quoted Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov as saying on Wednesday.

He did not provide further details on the deal. Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters in November that Fosun was in exclusive talks to buy a large minority stake in Polyus.

Shuvalov also said that aluminum giant Rusal (0486.HK) could soon announce the placement of the second tranche of its Chinese yuan-denominated bond, known as a Panda bond. Rusal placed its first tranche of the Panda bond in March.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Susan Fenton)