Seizure of assets from graft up, but little money returned

WASHINGTON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Profiting from public corruption is getting a little more difficult as international officials improve their ability to seize stolen assets, a new study has found.

About $20 billion to $40 billion leaves developing and transition countries each year, stolen by public officials. Libya has lost more than $27 billion under Muammar Gaddafi, Ukraine is seeking to track down billions siphoned off by former President Viktor Yanukovich and his allies, and Switzerland has frozen $139 million in Syrian assets.

Improved international cooperation and better methods for hunting down and seizing stolen money has led to a 14 percent increase in assets frozen to $1.4 billion between 2010 and 2012, compared with the 2006-2009 period, according to the report from the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank-U.N. Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) project.

However, this amount pales in face of the billions of dollars lost each year to corruption, and the amount of money actually returned is even smaller, said Jean Pesme, StAR coordinator.

Between 2006 and 2012, $423.5 million was returned from the leading developed and emerging countries that are OECD members, the report said.

“Given the critical importance of these assets for development, decisive, innovative and systematic action by governments against the corrupt and their ill-gotten gains is what will make the difference,” Pesme said.

He is calling for development agencies and countries to toughen their policies and improve asset recovery so that money can be used to improve the lives of the poor.

In Angola, for example, investigations by Switzerland led to the return of $64 million in money laundered by Angolan officials, and those funds were used to clear landmines, build hospitals, improve water supplies and develop agriculture, the report said.

Tanzania has received $47 million for education after settlement of an international bribery case.

On the other hand, Arab Spring countries have expressed frustration over slow progress in returning millions of dollars in foreign bank accounts linked to their former leaders. Switzerland has frozen $781.51 million tied to former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

The report offered these recommendations for speeding up return of stolen assets were for countries:

- Adopt comprehensive strategies to combat corruption and recover stolen assets. Only three of the 34 OECD countries – United States, United Kingdom and Switzerland – have repatriated corrupt proceeds since 2006, and most countries surveyed reported very little progress, despite signing high-level international commitments on anti-corruption and asset recovery.

- Make flexible use of administrative and civil tools to identify and quickly seize assets; pass new laws where needed, instead of relying on criminal actions.

- Improve cooperation among jurisdictions especially over technicalities such as establishing ownership of the assets; assist in training asset hunters in developing countries, where legal systems are less complex.