FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
What is trafficking for forced criminality?
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
September 29, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

What is trafficking for forced criminality?

Katie Nguyen

1 Min Read

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A growing number of people across Europe are being trafficked and forced to commit crimes, including cannabis cultivation, drug smuggling, fraud and sham marriages, a report said on Tuesday.

The study by Anti-Slavery International and other rights groups was based on interviews with police officers, lawyers, officials and campaigners, freedom of information requests and media reports.

It depicts the many ways trafficked people are being exploited by their traffickers.

What crimes are victims being forced to commit?

Drug Cultivation – Victims are forced to cultivate illegal drugs. In Europe this is often cannabis.

(Sources: The RACE project in Europe; Anti-Slavery International)

Reporting by Katie Nguyen; Editing by Tim Pearce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.