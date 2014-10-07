Shortage of engineers, sanitation experts may slow fight against Ebola: IMC

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A shortage of engineers and sanitation experts could undermine efforts to halt the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, a medical aid organization said on Tuesday.

The International Medical Corps has called for experts and volunteers from a wider range of professions to work at Ebola treatment units in Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Nearly 2,000 people have died from Ebola in Liberia out of nearly 4,000 who have been infected. The West African state is at the center of an epidemic that has killed more than 3,400 people there and in neighboring Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Kevin Noone, International Medical Corps UK executive director, said that while there was a major shortage of doctors and nurses, they alone could not “bring this crisis under control” and other types of expertise were also needed.

“The main risk we see undermining our efforts to bring the outbreak under control is a shortage of water and sanitation experts capable of training local staff and volunteers how to maintain clean, sterile conditions, and engineers capable of building the facilities in the first place,” Noone said.

Sean Casey, IMC emergency response team leader in Liberia, said he hoped news that a nurse had become infected while treating an Ebola patient in a specialist unit in Madrid would not deter qualified people from offering assistance.

Spanish health officials said four people had been hospitalized to try to stem any further spread of Ebola there after the nurse became the first person known to have contracted the virus outside Africa.

“With the proper safety protocols in place, Ebola Treatment Units really can be considered among the safest places in Liberia,” Casey said.

The International Medical Corps is a global, humanitarian, nonprofit organization that offers healthcare training and relief and development programs to help save lives and relieve suffering.