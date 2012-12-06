Fox goes diving with the stars in new reality TV show

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Fox is taking celebrity reality television to the pool.

The U.S. broadcaster on Thursday announced a one-off special “Stars in Danger: The High Dive” that pits models, actors and athletes against each other in an Olympic-style diving contest.

“Jersey Shore” star Jennifer “JWOWW” Farley headlines the contestants, who will take the plunge following a coaching session from U.S. Olympic diving medalist Troy Dumais.

Other contestants include football star Terrell Owens, former stars of TV show “Baywatch” David Chokachi and Alexandra Paul, surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost an arm in a 2003 shark attack, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members Kim and Kyle Richards, and daytime soap opera actor Antonio Sabato Jr.

The contestants will compete in a series of Olympic-style dives, including solo high diving and synchronized diving from several heights, Fox said in a statement.

Host Dumais, who qualified for four Olympics (2000-2012), won the bronze medal in 3-meter synchronized diving with Kristian Ipsen at the 2012 Summer Games in London.

The two-hour special, which will air on January 9, was based on a long-running German television contest, “TV Total Turmspringen”.

It follows popular reality shows such as “Dancing with the Stars,” and the short-lived “Skating with the Stars,” both on rival ABC.