#Media Industry News
November 3, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

Fox names Snider co-chairman of film studio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox has named former DreamWorks Studios CEO Stacey Snider as co-chairman of the 20th Century Fox film studio, the company said on Monday.

Snider and Jim Gianopulos will jointly oversee global theatrical marketing and distribution for the studio, a Fox statement said. Snider is joining Fox after serving for eight years as CEO and co-chairman of Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks Studios.

Fox is the studio behind the “X-Men” and “Planet of the Apes” franchises and current hit “Gone Girl.”

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Diane Craft

