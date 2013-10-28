FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox elevates Freer to president of networks group
#Media Industry News
October 28, 2013 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

Fox elevates Freer to president of networks group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of Fox Media Group Randy Freer speaks during a presentation to announce Fox's new sports network "Fox Sports 1" in New York, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox promoted sports media division executive Randy Freer to the new post of president and chief operating officer of Fox Networks Group, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Freer will report to Peter Rice, chairman and CEO of the Fox Networks Group, which includes the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports, the FX networks, Fox international channels and the National Geographic Channels.

Freer has held several executive roles at Fox, most recently as co-president and chief operating officer for Fox Sports Media Group, where he helped oversee the launch of cable channel Fox Sports 1 in August.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
