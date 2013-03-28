FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FX to launch new cable channel for younger adult audience
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
March 28, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

FX to launch new cable channel for younger adult audience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - FX Networks will launch a new cable channel aimed at young adults ages 18 to 34 with programming that includes current hit comedies “The League” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” executives said on Thursday.

The channel, called FXX, will debut September 2 and reach 74 million homes in its first year, News Corp-owned FX Networks said in a statement.

Adults aged 18 to 34 is one of the key demographic groups prized by advertisers. The FX channel is aimed at a slightly older audience, 18 to 49, while a third sister network, movie-focused FXM, is aimed at ages 25 to 54.

At its start, FXX will run four original comedies plus late-night show “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell,” which will move over from FX along with “The League” and “Always Sunny.” Acquired comedies and movies will fill out the schedule. The programming will later expand to include original dramas.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.