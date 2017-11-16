Comcast approaches Twenty-First Century Fox for buying some assets: CNBC

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp has approached Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and expressed interest in buying some major assets, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios flag flies over the company building in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson /File Photo

The news comes days after reports that Fox had held talks to sell most of its film and cable television assets to Walt Disney Co.

Fox and Comcast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This version of the story corrects headline to clarify the news was reported by CNBC)