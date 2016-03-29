Fox News ratings top basic cable in first quarter

(Reuters) - Fox News Channel’s total day and primetime ratings topped all U.S. basic cable channels from January through March, the first time in the network’s history that it has led basic cable in both categories for a full quarter, according to Nielsen data.

The network owned by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, founded nearly 20 years ago, averaged nearly 1.4 million total-day viewers over the quarter and 2.4 million primetime viewers.

Coverage of the U.S. presidential campaign and the candidacy of Republican businessman Donald Trump have helped boost audiences for cable news.

During the first quarter, Fox News hosted a Republican presidential debate that attracted 17 million viewers and drew the highest-rated primary night audience in cable news history on March 15.