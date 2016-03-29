FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fox News ratings top basic cable in first quarter
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
March 29, 2016 / 5:10 PM / in 2 years

Fox News ratings top basic cable in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fox News Channel’s total day and primetime ratings topped all U.S. basic cable channels from January through March, the first time in the network’s history that it has led basic cable in both categories for a full quarter, according to Nielsen data.

The network owned by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, founded nearly 20 years ago, averaged nearly 1.4 million total-day viewers over the quarter and 2.4 million primetime viewers.

Coverage of the U.S. presidential campaign and the candidacy of Republican businessman Donald Trump have helped boost audiences for cable news.

During the first quarter, Fox News hosted a Republican presidential debate that attracted 17 million viewers and drew the highest-rated primary night audience in cable news history on March 15.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.