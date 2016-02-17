Jammie Dodger maker Burton's in talks to buy Fox's Biscuits: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - The owners of Britain’s Fox’s Biscuits are in early stage talks to sell the business to rival biscuit maker Burton‘s, owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Fox‘s, maker of Party Rings biscuits, dates back to 1853. The sale is being advised by Rothschild and could value the company at around 340 million pounds ($486 million), the people said, noting that the talks were at an early stage and no deal is certain.

Fox’s is owned by UK food group 2 Sisters, whose holdings include Goodfella’s Pizza.

Ontario Teachers, 2 Sisters and Rothschild declined to comment.

Burton‘s, which makes Maryland cookies, Wagon Wheels and Jammie Dodgers, is about as old as Fox’s and has long been rumored as a suitor for the Party Rings manufacturer, especially after losing out to Turkish food group Yildiz Holding, owner of Ulker Biskuvi (ULKER.IS), for United Biscuits. That business was sold by Blackstone (BX.N) and PAI for more than 2 billion pounds ($2.85 billion) in 2014.

Snacks businesses have long been favored by private equity. Ontario Teachers bought Burton’s Biscuit Company in 2013 and has been exploring ways to grow the business, organically and through acquisitions.

Ontario Teachers has also explored diversifying the business, introducing savory, slightly healthier snacks including the revival of Burton’s Daily Fish ‘n’ Chips.

Fox’s Biscuits has made around 1,450 billion biscuits since it began, according to 2 Sisters’ website.

($1 = 0.7007 pounds)