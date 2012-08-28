FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foxconn International shares slide after worst-ever first-half loss
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
August 28, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

Foxconn International shares slide after worst-ever first-half loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH) (2038.HK), the world’s biggest contract maker of cellphones, fell 3.5 percent on Tuesday after it posted its worst-ever first-half net loss due to dismal orders.

The stock was set to open down 3.5 percent at HK$2.78, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's .HSI 0.4 percent loss.

FIH on Monday blamed its poor earnings on sluggish orders from key clients such as Nokia Oyj NOK1V.HE as a global economic slowdown takes a toll.

Reporting By Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.