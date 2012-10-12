FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foxconn shares surge on brokerage report on iPhone orders
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
October 12, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

Foxconn shares surge on brokerage report on iPhone orders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH), the world’s biggest contract maker of cellphones, rose by more than 10 percent on Friday, extending gains from the previous day on a brokerage report that said it might get iPhone orders soon.

Shares of FIH, which assembles handsets for the likes of Nokia Oyj, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp, rose as much as 10.2 percent to a high of HK$3.35 in early trade, the strongest intraday level since June.

That beat a 0.8 percent gain in the benchmark index.

On Thursday, the stock gained 17 percent, logging the biggest one-day gain since mid-2009.

The sharp rises were attributed to a brokerage report from Daiwa Capital Markets saying that FIH was likely to get iPhone orders soon, even though it does not currently assemble Apple products.

“Our industry research indicates that FIH is likely to start producing iPhones in late 2012 or early 2013,” Daiwa said.

Foxconn International said it would issue a statement later today, although it declined to comment on the report for now.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.