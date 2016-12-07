The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TAIPEI Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier, said on Wednesday that it was in preliminary discussions to expand its operations in the United States.

"While the scope of the potential investment has not been determined, we will announce the details of any plans following the completion of direct discussions between our leadership and the relevant US officials," it said in a statement.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW).

(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)