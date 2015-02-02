Lindsay Lohan sues Fox News for defamation over cocaine comment

Actress Lindsay Lohan rehearses a scene from "Speed-the-Plow" by David Mamet at the Playhouse Theatre in London in this file photo taken September 30, 2014.REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The actress Lindsay Lohan and her mother Dina on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against the Fox News Network and the TV host Sean Hannity, saying a commentator on Hannity’s show falsely accused the Lohans of “doing cocaine” with each other.

The comment by Michelle Fields, who was also named as a defendant, was made on Feb. 4, 2014, two days after the Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a heroin overdose.

In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, the Lohans called Fields’ comment a “totally irresponsible and malicious innuendo” to suggest to viewers that Lindsay Lohan might be the next celebrity to “join the obituary list.”

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.