UBS to sell Packer's stake in Foxtel holding company
May 3, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

UBS to sell Packer's stake in Foxtel holding company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian billionaire James Packer has appointed investment bank UBS UBSN.VX to sell his 25 percent stake in pay TV operator Foxtel, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

UBS will negotiate the sale of his 50.1 percent stake in Consolidated Media Holdings CMJ.AX, which holds the Foxtel pay TV holding, the source confirmed.

The sale, worth about $1 billion, would fund a takeover of casino group Echo Entertainment, the Herald Sun newspaper said on Thursday.

Consolidated Media would not comment on the matter.

Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin

