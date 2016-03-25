FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twelve killed in minibus crash in France
March 25, 2016 / 7:17 AM / a year ago

Twelve killed in minibus crash in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A minibus traveling from Switzerland to Portugal collided with a lorry in central France on Thursday night, killing its 12 passengers and leaving four others injured, local authorities said in a statement.

The accident happened in the French department of Allier just before midnight local time, the authorities said on Friday, adding that the cause of the collision was unclear.

The driver was the only survivor in the minibus. The victims are believed to be Portuguese, the authorities said.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Hugh Lawson

