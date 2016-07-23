FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thirteen Welsh teenagers injured in French bus crash
July 23, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Thirteen Welsh teenagers injured in French bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A bus from Wales tipped over on its side in eastern France on Saturday, injuring 13 people, two of them seriously, a French police official said.

The British bus was carrying about 50 people, including 41 teenagers, when the accident occurred for unknown reasons on a motorway about 40 km (25 miles) from the Swiss border.

Doctors considered the life of one of the two badly injured teenagers to be in danger, the police official said.

Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Adrian Croft/Mark Heinrich

