Thirteen Welsh teenagers injured in French bus crash

PARIS (Reuters) - A bus from Wales tipped over on its side in eastern France on Saturday, injuring 13 people, two of them seriously, a French police official said.

The British bus was carrying about 50 people, including 41 teenagers, when the accident occurred for unknown reasons on a motorway about 40 km (25 miles) from the Swiss border.

Doctors considered the life of one of the two badly injured teenagers to be in danger, the police official said.