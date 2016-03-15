FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to station new force in West Africa over militant attacks
#World News
March 15, 2016 / 4:13 PM / a year ago

France to station new force in West Africa over militant attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - France is to station a force of gendarmes in the capital of Burkina Faso to react swiftly in the event of another attack by Islamist militants in West Africa, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Tuesday.

He was speaking during a visit to Ivory Coast, where 18 people including four French citizens were killed on Sunday in an attack on a beach resort. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has claimed responsibility.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Angus MacSwan

