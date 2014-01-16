FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France raises 451 million euros in Airbus stake sale
January 16, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 4 years ago

France raises 451 million euros in Airbus stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flags with the new logo of aircraft manufacturer Airbus Group are seen on the entrance gate of the company's office building in Paris January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state has raised 451 million euros ($613 million) from the sale of around 1 percent of the capital of European aerospace company Airbus Group (AIR.PA), Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said in a statement on Thursday.

France sold about 8 million shares in Airbus through an accelerated placement with institutional investors.

The sale follows a Franco-German ownership shakeup last year at Airbus Group, formerly known as EADS, which calls for the German state and the French state to each hold 11 percent of Airbus Group’s voting rights.

Last year, the French government also sold stakes in aerospace group Safran (SAF.PA) and airport operator Aeroport de Paris (ADP.PA).

($1 = 0.7356 euros)

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
