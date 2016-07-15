Nice airport sale process delayed due to attack: Economy Ministry

PARIS (Reuters) - The sale procedure for Nice airport, France's biggest regional airport, has been delayed for eight days following an attack on the French Riviera resort that killed 84 people, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said.

"Given the circumstances, the Nice airport sale procedure has been delayed for eight days," the spokeswoman said.

Investors had until Monday to submit their offers in the third round of bids before the final decision is taken in August.

Five offers had been submitted by July 4, including those by Italy's Atlantia in cooperation with EDF invest, and by a consortium of Vinci, state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations and Credit Agricole's insurance arm Predica, sources have said.

The sale of 60 percent stakes in the French airports of Nice Cote d'Azur and Lyon-Saint-Exupery could fetch 1.6 billion euros for the state coffers.

An attacker at the wheel of a heavy truck rammed into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing at least 84 people and injuring scores more in what President Francois Hollande called a terrorist act.