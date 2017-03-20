French financial prosecutor's office briefly evacuated

PARIS (Reuters) - The French financial prosecutor's offices in central Paris were briefly evacuated on Monday due to a bomb alert.

The alert prompted by an anonymous telephone call was lifted after a police search of the premises that took about 90 minutes.

The financial prosecutor's office has been at the center of a number of high-profile cases in recent weeks, including investigations into allegations of financial wrongdoing by leading presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Francois Fillon.