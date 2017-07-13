FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French government to appeal pro-Google court tax ruling
#Technology News
July 13, 2017 / 11:09 AM / an hour ago

French government to appeal pro-Google court tax ruling

1 Min Read

The sign marking the Google offices is lit up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., June 27, 2017.Brian Snyder

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government said on Thursday it would appeal against a court ruling in Google's favour with regard to 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in tax.

"We will appeal this judgment in defence of the interests of the state," budget minister Gerald Darmanin said in answer to a parliamentary question on Wednesday's ruling.

The Paris administrative court said Google, the main business of U.S.-based Alphabet Inc, was not liable for the tax demand, in line with a court adviser's recommendation made in June.

Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

